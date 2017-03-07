“We’re not discouraged by increasing regulatory compliance because it keeps bad actors out and allows us to secure more business,” says Dan Titus, president of Weedsport, NY-based Page Trucking. “Regulations drive change in our markets. New materials added to hazardous waste categories can lead to more stringent rules for their transportation on trucks, but it also means they are available to us as one of a very few completely qualified hazardous waste ...
