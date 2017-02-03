While all types of vocational fleets are impacted by the price of oil and the fortunes of the oil and gas industries, Ziron Environmental Services often feels those effects in other ways. “When oil prices rise and fall,” Brian Ziron, president and CEO, explains, “it puts pressure on everyone to control costs, and in our case as both a provider of services and as a user of fuel.” Founded by Brian Ziron in 1989, Chicago-based Ziron Environmental Services has ...