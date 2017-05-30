The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced that Insights Success magazine has named Ellen Voie, its president and CEO, as one of the “30 Most Inspirational Leaders in Business.”

The Insights Success research team selected this year’s women for their positivity and ability to think outside the box in today’s competitive marketplace. The magazine’s recent profile of Voie chronicles her lifelong career in the transportation industry, the dynamic growth of the Women In Trucking Association, and her passion for engaging more women in the transportation profession.

Voie founded WIT in 2007 to promote the employment of women in the trucking industry, remove obstacles that might discourage women from considering a career in transportation, and celebrate the successes of association members. WIT has grown dramatically over the past decade and now exceeds 4,500 members.

Under Voie’s leadership as president and CEO, WIT noted it has undertaken numerous initiatives to raise awareness and encourage women to get involved in the transportation industry. Examples include establishing the annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo to promote gender diversity and provide best practices, providing funding for members pursuing careers in transportation through the Women In Trucking Scholarship Foundation, and developing a Girl Scout transportation patch to help introduce young women to careers in transportation.

Voie has been recognized by the White House as a “Transportation Innovator Champion of Change!” and was named a “Pro to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine and one of Fleet Owner magazine’s “Dozen Outstanding Women in Trucking” in 2016.

“The first step in improving the representation of women in our industry is to help them envision a role for themselves. That can be very empowering,” Voie said. “At the Women In Trucking Association, we focus on helping women to see how they can contribute and then get engaged. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.”