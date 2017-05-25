Ward Transport and Logistics Corp., a family owned regional LTL carrier and logistics solutions provider, announced that Chuck DeLutis, COO, will retire at the end of June.

According to the company, before joining Ward, DeLutis previously enjoyed an executive and sales leadership career with YRCW/Roadway. He joined Ward in 2013 after retiring from YRCW/Roadway.

Bill T. Ward, chairman and CEO of Ward Transport and Logistics, stated: "On behalf of the Ward family and our employees, I would like to thank Chuck for his many contributions to our company over the years. Chuck helped us drive a cultural transformation at Ward that was instrumental in helping us achieve industry-wide recognition as evidenced by our Logistic Management's Quest for Quality rating as # 1 in Value and Customer Service for 2016. We greatly appreciate Chuck's leadership and wish him a satisfying and rewarding retirement."

"When I joined the Ward team in 2013, all of the employees rallied around my vision of becoming one of the best regional transportation providers in the industry,” DeLutis said. “The little victories daily around being the absolute best for the customer, turned into bigger victories for our customers and Ward. Due to our expansion in customer solutions, our consultative perspective in approaching our customers, and our cultural values to execute and perform what we are asked to do, the company is well positioned going forward.”