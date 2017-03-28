The VW settlement presents fleets with a unique, multi-billion dollar opportunity to modernize with new clean diesel and alternative fuel vehicles and technologies. While the VW funding opportunity is significant, traditional state funding opportunities may offer even more incentive money for clean fleets.
Join Fleet Owner on Thursday, April 6, 2017, for this free webinar, Navigating VW & Fleet Funding Opportunities, beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
Attendees will learn about the following:
- What is the VW opportunity and when will the funding be available?
- What types of funding opportunities exist for vehicle replacements and upgrades across the U.S.?
- How can fleets successfully navigate incentives to reduce the cost of clean and alternative fuel vehicles?