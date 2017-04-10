Transervice Logistics has appointed William “Bill” Rodriguez director of sales, western region.

“Rodriguez brings to Transervice extensive marketing, sales, business development and operations management experience,” the company said.

He was most recently an account manager for Inland Kenworth and TEC Commercial Truck Leasing, both in Fontana, CA, where he was responsible for sales, marketing and acquisition of full service leasing, contract maintenance and new truck fleet sales.

According to the company, Rodriguez began his career in the transportation industry in 1996 with Rollins Truck Leasing Corporation in Phoenix, AZ, where he held posts as rental manager and branch manager. Later, as account manager with TCI Transportation Services in Phoenix, he increased revenue in all facets of the logistical operation, including rental, full service leasing, maintenance, dedicated contract and truckload services, Transervice added.