Wix Filters has appointed district sales managers Jerry Parker, Tom DeLaus and Clayton Kannas to the role of Wix brand national trainers. The new role is designed to educate sales managers and elevate customer communications across the country.

While continuing to manage their respective districts, the new brand trainers will primarily be responsible for training each new hire during the onboarding process. They will also educate district sales managers and sales representatives to ensure consistency and proper understanding of the Wix Filters brand. According to Wix, each national trainer will provide information through training modules, product presentations and technical bulletins, including managing the design and implementation of an upgraded New Person Training program.

“With the addition of brand national trainers, we will be able to more effectively educate over 80 Wix Filters sales representatives and in turn, their customers,” said Mike Harvey, national sales manager for Wix. “The commitment to exceptional service and continuing education that we provide to our customers and consumers begins in house. This emphasis on training will benefit our sales team and customer alike, and we’re looking forward to rolling out the program under the outstanding leadership of Jerry, Tom and Clayton.”