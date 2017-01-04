Here are five things worth knowing today:

1. UberFreight takes on trucking

Uber recently unveiled a new website for its delivery service called UberFreight. According to a Futurism report, details about the new service are sparse, “but it’s likely the plan is to use test runs of the technology to gather real-life data that will ‘educate’ the self-driving algorithms.” The service is open to carriers and shippers, and, according to the report, people can sign up to drive delivery trucks across the country, while others can send packages without the usual contracts required by shipping companies. Futurism has more.

2. JOC reviews trucking trends for 2017

As motor carriers are wondering how the new presidency will affect the freight industry, JOC has reviewed some of the regulations and trucking trends to keep an eye on in 2017. Electronic logging devices, greenhouse gas emission standards, speed limiting devices, and the 34-hour restart requirement have all made the list. And JOC notes that one major issue to keep an eye on this year is infrastructure development, considering president-elect Donald Trump’s 10-year $1 trillion infrastructure proposal, which is expected to positively influence the industry.

3. Trucking exec sentenced to 70 months in prison

Charles A. Jansen, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to wire fraud and income tax evasion, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison today, the Chicago Tribune reports. Jansen bought Huntley trucking company DFC Transportation in 2001 and after buying the company, he allegedly arranged for DFC to use its receivables to borrow money from a bank that he ultimately distributed to others and himself for personal use and without disclosing it to shareholders or directors. According to the report, in March 2002, he moved $250,000 from a DFC account in Utah to a St. Charles account for personal benefit.

4. Port executives: ‘Put up or shut up’

Supply Chain Management Review reports that U.S. port executives are calling upon president-elect Donald Trump to make good on his campaign promises to invest in infrastructure. Among the key recommendations laid out by the American Association of Port Authorities are the relief of traffic bottlenecks and the expansion of port capacity. Supply Chain has more details.

5. Infrastructure tax credits ‘won’t get job done’

On Tuesday, the Senate’s new minority leader Charles Schumer of New York said Democrats are willing to work with the president-elect on his infrastructure package, but he said new revenue would be required, The Hill reports. Schumer warned that private tax credits wouldn’t be enough to fund the $1 trillion proposal. According to The Hill, Trump has suggested an infrastructure proposal that would offer $137 billion in federal tax credits to private investors who back transportation projects.