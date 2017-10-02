AMP Americas, a renewable natural gas (RNG) producer and marketer, and compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel provider for the heavy-duty, commercial trucking industry, announced its RNG operation at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana has received the first dairy waste-to-vehicle fuel pathway certified by California's Air Resources Board (CARB).

CARB awarded the company a Carbon Intensity (CI) score of -254.94 gCO2e/MJ, which the company noted is the lowest ever issued by CARB.

AMP Americas also announced it has opened an office in Los Angeles and has named Martin Gilkes COO. Gilkes will lead the AMP Americas team, head up the company’s California office, and will work with policy makers and industry colleagues to shape state and federal clean transportation policy.

AMP Americas' first project at Fair Oaks Farms has been in action since 2011 and produces over 1.5 million gallons of renewable transportation fuel from dairy waste every year. According to the company, the project was also the first, and to-date only, U.S. EPA Renewable Fuel Standard-certified dairy waste-to-vehicle fuel project in the U.S.

“There are very few credible providers in the dairy RNG space, no one with the level of experience we have operating dairy RNG, and no one with the CNG station network integrated with RNG production assets and marketing capabilities,” said Martin Gilkes, COO at AMP Americas. “AMP Americas is leading the way in comprehensive renewable fueling for heavy trucks, and I am excited to join this talented team and help realize the massive opportunity in front of us.”

The company also noted that AMP Americas’ Renewable Dairy Fuels (RDF) is investing in dairy RNG projects and partnering with dairy farmers across the country. Construction is currently underway for the company’s second RNG project using dairy digester gas.

“Adding Martin to our team is an important step for our company,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO at AMP Americas. “His knowledge and extensive experience as an operator, an investor, and a client service leader will help us execute our aggressive growth plans, achieve our mission to clean up the nation’s air, and to preserve our climate by fueling the transformation of heavy-duty trucking with clean natural gas and renewable natural gas.”