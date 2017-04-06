If some or all of your fleet’s fueling needs are being met on-site at company facilities, it’s likely you’ve had to specify fuel dispensing systems. “Fleets should work with a manufacturer that offers a wide range of dispensers with features and options designed specifically to meet their unique needs,” says Kevin DeVinney, director of dispensers and fleet systems at Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “For example, many fleets have a variety of vehicle sizes, ...