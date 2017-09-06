Piedmont Natural Gas has added a Hickory, NC, location to its network of public compressed natural gas refueling stations. The Hickory station is located near the junction of Interstate 40 and U.S. 321. (Photo: Piedmont Natural Gas)

Piedmont Natural Gas announced it has added a Hickory, NC, location to its network of public compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling stations.

The Hickory station, located near the junction of Interstate 40 and U.S. 321, is the 11th public refueling station Piedmont has opened throughout its service territory of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Here’s a map that shows all of Piedmont’s public CNG refueling facilities.

“Piedmont has a strong commitment to sustainable business practices and reducing our impact on the environment,” said Karl Newlin, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for natural gas operations for Piedmont’s parent company, Duke Energy. “As part of that commitment, we’re doing our part to promote the use of natural gas vehicles by helping to build out a network of public refueling facilities.”

Piedmont noted it has converted 38% of its own fleet to run on CNG and expects that number to grow. The Hickory fueling station is open to commercial fleet vehicles and the general public. The station accepts all major fleet cards and all major credit cards, and the layout of the station allows for easy access for large trucks, the company added.