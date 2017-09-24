Saving fuel with Run on Less

Saving fuel with Run on LessSep 24, 2017
A 17-day fuel economy test involving seven different tractor-trailers operated across the country overseen by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) delivered an average of 10.1 miles per gallon (mpg) using what Mike Roeth, NACFE's executive director, called "real trucks hauling real freight over real routes." That 10.1 mpg average also occurred despite higher winds and heavier traffic flows caused in part by hurricanes Harvey and Irma as well, the group said. The seven tractor-trailers, their drivers, plus fleet executives, sponsors and NACFE personnel were on hand during a press event at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show here in Atlanta to offer more details about the road test's results. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)