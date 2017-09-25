Raymond P. Martinez, chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, is being tapped by the Trump administration to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

“Mr. Martinez is well-known to our industry from his work in New Jersey and New York, and exudes the kind of professionalism, integrity and focus on safety that FMCSA needs,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), in a statement.

Gail Toth, executive director of the New Jersey Motor Truck added that Martinez’s experience of leading the motor vehicle agencies of both New York and New Jersey – the “International Gateway to the Northeast,” in her words – will be “an asset” at FMCSA.

Martinez, a graduate of St. John's University School of Law and C.W. Post College of Long Island University, served in various White House administrative positions for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush from 1989 through 2005.

He also served as New York State Commissioner of Motor Vehicles under Governor George Pataki from December 2000 to December 2005, before being sworn in as Deputy Chief of Protocol of the U.S. on December 12, 2005.

Martinez has served as chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission since February of 2010, in charge of approximately 2,400 employees at 71 locations throughout the Garden State.