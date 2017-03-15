INDIANAPOLIS. BrandFX introduced its new products UltimateFX and UtilityFX here at the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show.
According to the company, UltimateFX is the first and only all-composite body and understructure for service trucks. Chris FitzGerald, CEO, explained the truck body is up to 60% lighter than steel, which helps reduce fuel consumption, increase load capacity, allow for downsizing of vehicle, and reduce wear on tires, brakes, and suspension components.
FitzGerald noted the 56-in. cab to axle, 496 lb. truck, “eliminates the need for a steel aluminum understructure – vastly improving corrosion resistance and extending the life of the service body.
“Our products were designed to meet the toughness and the roughness of the steel body,” he said. “This was designed for the same tough applications of a steel body. We’ve got what we believe are the toughest working conditions in the world today where our bodies are working.”
Features include:
- Currently available in 56-in and 60-in CA service bodies.
- Aerial applications now available in 56-in CA pedestal and 60-in CA bridge mount
- 84-in CA service bodies and aerials coming soon
- Passed 6-year field test with major telecom service fleet
- 10-year warranty on composite body
- Crash tested – tested body and understructure combined. Results of crash test: No structural failure, cracking or permanent deformation.
The company also announced the launch of its UtilityFX, its first all-composite cutaway body in the work truck industry. According to the company, the unit was built to withstand up to 20 years of use and provides a reduction in vehicle weight, resulting in reduced fuel costs.
Features include:
- Typically van-based platform. Offers greater accessibility on the outside. Molded composite transition further improves fuel efficiency. Corrosion/oxidation free.
- Roof is molded out of a single piece of composite, no rivets. Leak-proof canopy, quiet ride.
- Lightweight composite for greater fuel efficiency. Less stress on tires, brakes and suspension systems.
- Modeled from BrandFX 84LSXS advanced composite body.
- Sliding door allows access to work cab.
- Weight is under 1,300 lbs.
- Aluminum understructure. Composite understructure coming soon.
- Remount on multiple chassis.
- Interior height is 68 in. can go up over 70 in at the walk-in level.