INDIANAPOLIS. BrandFX introduced its new products UltimateFX and UtilityFX here at the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show.

According to the company, UltimateFX is the first and only all-composite body and understructure for service trucks. Chris FitzGerald, CEO, explained the truck body is up to 60% lighter than steel, which helps reduce fuel consumption, increase load capacity, allow for downsizing of vehicle, and reduce wear on tires, brakes, and suspension components.

FitzGerald noted the 56-in. cab to axle, 496 lb. truck, “eliminates the need for a steel aluminum understructure – vastly improving corrosion resistance and extending the life of the service body.

“Our products were designed to meet the toughness and the roughness of the steel body,” he said. “This was designed for the same tough applications of a steel body. We’ve got what we believe are the toughest working conditions in the world today where our bodies are working.”

Features include:

Currently available in 56-in and 60-in CA service bodies.

Aerial applications now available in 56-in CA pedestal and 60-in CA bridge mount

84-in CA service bodies and aerials coming soon

Passed 6-year field test with major telecom service fleet

10-year warranty on composite body

Crash tested – tested body and understructure combined. Results of crash test: No structural failure, cracking or permanent deformation.

The company also announced the launch of its UtilityFX, its first all-composite cutaway body in the work truck industry. According to the company, the unit was built to withstand up to 20 years of use and provides a reduction in vehicle weight, resulting in reduced fuel costs.

Features include: