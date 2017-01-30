Building a fuel cell pickup for battle

The truck's gross vehicle weight is 7,338 lbs., is 210.5 in. long, 80.3 in. wide, and 79.8 in. high with a range of 142 miles on a single load of hydrogen. It's also designed to be light enough to be air dropped into remote operational areas.

The Colorado ZH 2 can export power as well, so it can act as mobile generator for troops in the field; exporting between 25 and 50 kilowatts (kW) of electric power at 240 volts.

In the back, however, special Recaro Cross Sportster CS seating with Simpson 6-point harnesses are used, along with grab bar as well.

The driver controls of the Colorado ZH 2 looks no different than the vehicle's gasoline- and diesel-fired brethren.

The reason the U.S. military is primarily interested in FCEVs is that they are very quite, according to Paul Rogers, director of the U.S. Army's Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC); "a characteristic scouts, special operations and other [military] specialties place a premium upon."