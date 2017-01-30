Building a fuel cell pickup for battle

Building a fuel cell pickup for battleJan 30, 2017
At the 2017 Washington Auto Show, General Motors and the U.S. Army showed off the Colorado ZH2: a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) prototype based on the Chevrolet Colorado mid-sized pickup truck platform that runs on electricity generated by a hydrogen-powered fuel cell. It'll undergo battlefield testing at Fort Carson, CO, this June and at Fort Bragg, NC, in August. Key battlefield benefits expected from this truck include: low noise and limited 'thermal signature' plus low-end torque and ability to 'export power' much like a generator. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)