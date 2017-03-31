Buyers Products introduced the new Slide Out Truck Bed Box line specifically engineered for truck beds.

According to the company, the new slide out truck bed boxes boast a reinforced box design that fits in truck beds for easy access to tools. Buyers noted that a push-button locking latch releases the drawer easily, which automatically locks in position every eight inches to control drawer motion. Movable partitions and dividers provide configurability for a wide range of tools and hardware.

“Our New Slide Out Truck Bed Box was built with all of the strength and durability Buyers’ boxes are known for,” said Scott Kalanish, senior project engineer. “We really wanted to focus on a design that provided a lightweight framework with an industry-leading weight capacity.”

The slide out truck bed boxes are offered in various sizes, and are made tot any work truck model or need, the company concluded.