Chevrolet flexes its work truck muscle

Chevrolet flexes its work truck muscleMar 21, 2017
The Chevrolet division of General Motors is flexing a lot of “work truck” muscle these days. At the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show, the company announced its soon-to-be-unveiled Class 4-5 medium-duty conventional truck, being jointly built with Navistar, will be powered by its Duramax diesel engine mated to an Allison Transmission automatic gearbox. The OEM also showed off the latest addition to its Class 3-6 line of cabover medium-duty trucks built in partnership with Isuzu: the 6500XD, expected to be available by the end of the year. Those vehicles only widen Chevy’s commercial product offerings, which includes pickups, vans, and cutaway chassis. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)