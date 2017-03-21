Fleet Owner
Home > HD Pickup & Van > Chevrolet flexes its work truck muscle

Chevrolet flexes its work truck muscle

Mar 21, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0

The Chevrolet division of General Motors is flexing a lot of “work truck” muscle these days. At the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show, the company announced its soon-to-be-unveiled Class 4-5 medium-duty conventional truck, being jointly built with Navistar, will be powered by its Duramax diesel engine mated to an Allison Transmission automatic gearbox. The OEM also showed off the latest addition to its Class 3-6 line of cabover medium-duty trucks built in partnership with Isuzu:  the 6500XD, expected to be available by the end of the year. Those vehicles only widen Chevy’s commercial product offerings, which includes pickups, vans, and cutaway chassis. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 17 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
A look into trucking’s Oompa-Loompa files
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 3 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Worst Trucker in the World: U.S. Government edition
by Kevin Jones
Posted 7 hours ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×