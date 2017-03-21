Chevrolet flexes its work truck muscle

Chevrolet is already building the Class 3-5 versions of its low cab forward or "cabover" line of medium-duty trucks at the Spartan Motors manufacturing facility in Charlotte, MI. The truck is based on Isuzu Commercial Truck of America’s gas-powered N-Series chassis, which Spartan produces, and includes the Chevrolet 3500, 3500HD, 4500, 4500HD, 4500XD, 5500HD and 5500XD models.

The new Class 6 model 6500XD addition to Chevrolet's low cab forward or "cabover" line of medium-duty trucks - built in partnership with Isuzu Commercial Truck - is expected to go on sale at the end of this year.

John Schwegman, director of commercial product and medium duty for Chevrolet, takes a break at NTEA to check his phone. He told Fleet Owner that while fuel economy "is always important" in the commercial work truck space, since fuel prices became "stabilized" over the past few years, has shifted customer focus more to performance and productivity features for their vehicles.

The Chevy City Express van is actually based on the Nissan NV200 van, with its design re-worked to bear the Chevy brand name. Introduced back in 2015, it features 122.7 cu.-ft. of “customizable” cargo space, a turning diameter of 36.7 ft. and an estimated payload capacity of 1,500 lbs. The City Express is powered by a Nissan powertrain, which includes a 2L, 16-valve dual overhead cam 4-cylinder engine rated at 131 hp and 139 lbs.-ft. of torque.

The Chevrolet division of General Motors is flexing a lot of “work truck” muscle these days. At the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show, the company announced its soon-to-be-unveiled Class 4-5 medium-duty conventional truck, being jointly built with Navistar, will be powered by its Duramax diesel engine mated to an Allison Transmission automatic gearbox. The OEM also showed off the latest addition to its Class 3-6 line of cabover medium-duty trucks built in partnership with Isuzu: the 6500XD, expected to be available by the end of the year. Those vehicles only widen Chevy’s commercial product offerings, which includes pickups, vans, and cutaway chassis. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)