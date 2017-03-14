INDIANAPOLIS. Chevrolet announced it is expanding its range of Low Cab Forward trucks with a new dock-height Class 6 model – the 6500XD. The vehicles are expected to be available by the end of the year.

According to the company, the 6500XD adds extra capability, including:

Standard equipment includes a 5.2-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel that delivers 520 lbs.-ft. of torque, an Allison 2500 Series 6-speed automatic transmission (with PTO), Dana axles and a robust straight-rail frame.

Front and rear axle ratings are 12,000 lbs. and 19,000 lbs., respectively. Maximum GVWR is 25,950 lbs. – enough capability to haul heavy machinery.

Eight wheelbases are available and bodies up to 30-feet long can be accommodated.

“Our goal is to offer the best work solutions and customer care in the business,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet and Commercial Operations. “Our Low Cab Forward dealers and Upfitter Integration Group will work hand-in-hand with customers and their upfitters to spec the right truck for the job. After the sale, our dealers will be there to support customers with extended service hours and work-ready loaners.”

GM’s Upfitter Integration Group provides technical assistance to upfitters and serves as a liaison between Special Vehicle Manufacturers, end customers and several of GM’s engineering, marketing and service teams. They also maintain a website that includes detailed body builder manuals, technical bulletins and best practice manuals.

GM also noted its overall commercial business has been growing steadily, with seven straight months of year-over-year market share gains.

“Award-winning new products like the Chevrolet Malibu, Silverado and Colorado have helped GM Fleet earn more than 134 new accounts in the last three years,” Peper said. “At the same time, new products like the City Express small van, the Low Cab Forward range and the all-new medium duty conventional cab truck coming in 2018 make it possible for fleets to consolidate more of their business with us, which simplifies vehicle ordering, financing, maintenance, technical support and turn-in.”

This product offensive includes new CNG and LPG propulsion options and an industry-leading 20 diesel-powered cars, crossovers, vans and pickups, all of which are compatible with B20 biodiesel.

GM is also expanding its suite of driver connectivity and fleet management solutions for small businesses and fleet managers. At the beginning of March, the company announced that it would add Spireon to its roster of telematics service providers, joining Telogis and GM’s own Commercial Link tool.