Daydreaming the new Jeep Wrangler pickup

At the 2016 Easter Jeep Safari, FCA debuted this pickup with the throwback name "Comanche" based on the current Jeep Renegade. Take note of that finish — "Beige Against the Machine." FCA said the concept pickup "is designed to be off-road ready with practical utility. A nod to Jeep pickup trucks of years past, the Comanche concept takes styling cues from military and civilian Jeep heritage."

Also unveiled back in 2007 was another Wrangler pickup-type vehicle, the Jeep J8 Sarge: "The Jeep Wrangler 'J8 Sarge' is a military version of the new JK platform built as a non-combat military support vehicle. Built from the 116-inch wheelbase version, the 'J8 Sarge' is offered in either two-door or four-door configurations. Special J8-only structural upgrades in the body and chassis combine to increase the GVWR rating to 7,400 pounds. The platform can be configured as a light-troop carrier, ambulance or cargo truck."

Does that look to you like it's got off-road capability? That's the Jeep Wrangler JT at the Moab Jeep Safari in 2007: "Built from the military version of the all-new Jeep Wrangler, the Jeep Wrangler JT showcases just how flexible this new platform can be. Revealed at the Moab Jeep Safari 2007, the JT dominated the steep climbs and descents on the slopes of the Hell’s Revenge trail. Its 4x4 capability was established as it negotiated the slick hot tubs and waterfalls — at times, almost completely vertical to the ground. Beginning with the new 116-in. wheelbase platform for the Wrangler Unlimited, the design team managed to create a very nimble, trail-savvy Jeep with a 5-ft. pickup bed and an easy-to-handle removable hardtop. Power is provided by its 3.8-liter V-6 engine."

Note the interior upholstery of the 1960 Jeep FC 150, which the custom team tried to leave in place.

FCA engineers took a 1960 Jeep FC 150 (the "FC" was short for Forward Control) and decided to give it some serious hardware upgrades. It was featured at FCA's 2016 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, UT.

Now here's a horse of a different color. FCA engineers took a 1960 Jeep FC 150 (the "FC" was short for Forward Control) and decided to give it some serious hardware upgrades to give it some new life. Fleet Owner unsuspectingly ran into this odd fellow last fall , but it was featured first at FCA's 2016 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, UT.

Does this look like the old Jeep Scrambler to you? In 2002, American Expedition Vehicles showed off its Brute kit based on a Wrangler TJ body. Available today as a double-cab, AEV's Brute has been awarded by Chrysler for its design and, though it's certainly not cheap, is known for extreme off-road capabilities.

Tracing the Wrangler TJ body style back to the CJ series, the last officially produced Jeep pickup made for the U.S. market on that chassis was the CJ-8 Scrambler. This one's a 1982 model.

It could be a mobile technician's dream: FCA's Wrangler-based Red Rock Responder concept shown in 2015 was built "to respond to any vehicle emergency with spare parts and tools stored in the built-in drawers and components of the cargo box."

FCA's Wrangler-based Red Rock Responder concept shown in 2015 was built "to respond to any vehicle emergency with spare parts and tools stored in the built-in drawers and components of the cargo box."

In 2015, FCA dangled another Wrangler-based pickup concept in front of us at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, UT. "Based on the Jeep Wrangler, the Red Rock Responder [concept truck] is a support vehicle purpose-built to traverse the world's harshest terrain."

Based on a TJ Wrangler Unlimited, the Euro-market Jeep J8 multipurpose vehicle shown in available configurations, in this case for a medical response team.

The European-market J8, which is based on a reinforced Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, was offered as a four-door (left) or two-door with extended pickup bed "for personnel or equipment transport." The J8 boasted payload capability of 2,756 lbs. and towing of up to 7,716 lbs.

Though a Wrangler-based pickup hasn't materialized yet in the U.S., the European market has something close with the J8, which was available starting in 2008 for a variety of applications. "The J8 marks the Jeep brand's return to commercial and military vehicle production with a thoroughly modern vehicle designed to meet the needs of both non-government and government agencies," the company said.

The 2005 Jeep Gladiator concept responded to Wrangler enthusiasts' calls for a pickup, but never went into production.

The world got another taste of Wrangler pickup in 2005 when Chrysler Group unveiled the Jeep Gladiator sport-utility truck concept. Note the side-mounted spare tire and front grille still reminiscent of that first Jeep pickup of the 1940s. Here's more: "featuring an open-air canvas roof, removable doors, fold-down windshield and expandable pickup-truck bed, [the Gladiator concept Jeep] is powered by Chrysler Group's 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder common rail turbo diesel engine and a 6-speed manual transmission."

The very first Jeep pickup, available in 2WD and 4WD, shared design elements with the original military Willys Quad, MA and MB Jeeps.

The Jeep Nukizer and Crew Chief 715 pickups may hearken to the military-only Kaiser M715, but they also share design cues with Jeep's trucks from decades past like this 1960 model known simply as the Jeep Pickup.

Note that the Jeep Nukizer and Crew Chief 715 pickups may hearken to the military-only Kaiser M715, but they also share design cues with Jeep's Gladiator pickup from decades past (note the front grille). This one's a 1963. These pickups were made under the Gladiator name through 1972 and subsequently were known as the J-Series.

Last spring for FCA's annual off-road romp in Moab, UT, the company showcased this capable extended cab pickup based on a Wrangler Unlimited in the form of the Crew Chief 715 concept truck.

Fast-forward another six years to 2016. Last spring for FCA's annual off-road romp in Moab, UT, the company delivered a similar dose of pickup, this time with an extended cab. Here's the information on this (yes) Wrangler-based pickup: "The Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept vehicle was built as a salute to legendary Jeep military service vehicles, in particular the Kaiser M715. This open-air Wrangler Unlimited-based concept vehicle showcases a burly design with heritage styling cues. The Crew Chief 715 utilizes modern-day construction with a rear seat and extra doors for additional passenger capacity while staying close to its classic military roots. Original Jeep military service vehicles were legendary for getting troops through rugged terrain, and the Jeep Crew Chief 715 illustrates this legacy. Steel front and rear bumpers, 20-in. beadlock wheels and 40-in. NDT military tires pay homage to the original Jeep military vehicles. The Crew Chief 715 utilizes an on-board air system with a hard-mounted quick-disconnect fitting for airing up or lending assistance to other vehicles on the trail. Other features include a master cylinder brake upgrade, cold air intake and a modified exhaust. Exterior features, such as Jeep Performance Parts off-road rock rails, a winch mounted into the front and rear bumpers, Dana 60 front and rear axles and a 4-inch lift kit with Jeep Performance Parts/Fox 2.0 Remote Reservoir shocks, give the Crew Chief 715 increased capability. The “Tactical Green” color scheme runs from the custom modified M715-inspired front-end to the tailgate. The Crew Chief 715 features a military themed 5-foot cargo bed. Inside, the no-nonsense interior features leather bucket seats with canvas inserts, aircraft-inspired control switches and Mopar all-weather mats. The media center features a centrally located navigational compass. The Jeep Crew Chief 715 is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission."

There's some Wrangler underneath that mil-spec exterior. In 2010, Mopar showcased the Jeep Nukizer 715 image vehicle at the 44th annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, UT. Here's the info released, which notes that the pickup is part aftermarket, part Wrangler cousin since it's based on a military-spec J8: "The Jeep Nukizer 715 is an all-purpose truck that pays homage to the beloved military-only Kaiser M-715 truck. With a military-issue Jeep J8 four-door, the Mopar team converted the vehicle into a pickup body style by adding an aftermarket AEV Brute pickup box built for a TJ. To increase the size of the vehicle, the wheelbase is stretched to 124 inches from 116 inches. Enforcing the brand’s iconic M-715 is a new front clip produced in carbon fiber that re-creates the characteristic forward slant of the M-715 truck. To top it off, Bestop provided a unique soft top which artfully captures all of the quirks of the original."

The JK-8 Independence kit, though no longer available, was meant to produce a serious off-road warrior, in true Jeep fashion.

With a Wrangler Unlimited as a base and maybe another $10 grand to spend all's said and done, you could get the closest thing to an official Jeep Wrangler pickup courtesy of Mopar's heavy duty (and no longer available) JK-8 Independence pickup kit.

It just might deliver the ultimate customizer and upfitter truck when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep Wrangler pickup arrives likely early next year. Jeep engineers say nearly all — 98% — of current Wranglers sold end up with at least one custom or performance part added by their owners, and many no doubt have more.

That's huge user engagement: few if any vehicles can claim such owner-vehicle identification and individualization. And in the work truck and fleet worlds, a Wrangler pickup could mean a significant variety of useful accessory options, with Jeep certainly no stranger to military, on- and off-road response team, utility provider and other fleet use.

FCA announced a $1 billion investment that will, in part, "retool and modernize" the south plant of its Toledo, OH Assembly Complex to accommodate the Wrangler pickup's production. The company expects to unveil the new 2018 model Wrangler later this year and the pickup variant afterward, but the company and Jeep's former owners have been leaving a trail of breadcrumbs to follow and teasing us with a Jeep pickup truck for years.

As FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne put it, "everyone asks about a Wrangler pickup." So what might it look like?

Fleet Owner examines Wrangler and other Jeep pickup cues from FCA as well as pickup options that some determined Wrangler owners with deep enough pockets have been buying for some time now. Also in the last few years, FCA has flirted with tough pickups through concept vehicles — including ones built on Wrangler chassis.