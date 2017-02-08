Dose of Cummins, Titan juices up Nissan's NV work van

"We asked the NV Cargo X to do work that's way outside of its normal job description, and it rose to every challenge," Xtreme Off Road's Johnson says.

The project team also made use of the van's 234 cubic ft. of cargo space — helping demonstrate the vehicle's upfit/ outfit potential — loading it up with an onboard air system, fluid containment and storage, full-size spare, recovery rope, recovery tracks, high-lift jack, portable welder and tool bag.

"We thought it would be interesting to take an NV Cargo to the extreme, pushing it to where no cargo van has ever gone before," says Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager for North America trucks and light commercial vehicles at Nissan North America. "We weren't disappointed."

"A strong foundation is what makes the NV Cargo X build possible. Most work vans come with a C-channel frame that would flex and squeak" under stress, contends Johnson of Xtreme Off Road. "But every NV Cargo is built on a rigid, fully boxed ladder frame."

The factory 5.6L V8 gasoline engine was replaced with a Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel available in Nissan's Titan XD pickup. The engine is rated at 310 hp and 555 lbs.-ft of torque. The NV Cargo X also got the Titan XD's heavy-duty Aisin 6-speed automatic and 4-wheel drive system.

The Xtreme Off Road team started with a stock NV 2500 HD Cargo and set out to build a custom vehicle "that could handle everything from maintenance to mayhem." The van stands more than 7.5 ft. tall on its 37-in. tires.

Looking all business and often paling compared to their pickup siblings, work vans don't get much fanfare, and they're probably not first to mind when we're talking extreme off-road capability. But with a shot of 5.0L Cummins diesel power and some heavy duty hardware upgrades, that's just what Nissan has achieved with its NV Cargo X project van.

"Arguably the most extreme version of Nissan Commercial Vehicles' flagship NV Cargo van ever created," the company boasts, the NV Cargo X folds in expertise from off-road vehicle builder Ian Johnson of the TV series Xtreme Off Road. The hopped-up van was featured in the episode "Blazing Arizona," where the crew does some rock-climbing with the van in that state's Tonto National Park. Johnson will join in the vehicle's official debut Feb. 11 at the Chicago Auto Show.

