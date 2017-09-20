Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling an estimated 443,712 U.S.-market Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks to inspect and, if necessary, replace their water pumps. The recall will extend to about another 46,000 trucks in Canada and some 4,500 outside the NAFTA region.



Model year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups as well as 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs are affected by the recall. The recall is limited to trucks equipped with 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engines.



FCA said it would advise affected customers when service becomes available.



Customer feedback prompted an FCA investigation that found certain trucks are equipped with a water pump bearing that could overheat and potentially cause an engine-compartment fire, FCA noted, if the water pump is exposed to "certain conditions."



FCA said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents and no longer equips vehicles with this particular water pump. If an affected water pump is compromised, it may activate a warning light in the vehicle's instrument cluster.

Customers with questions or concerns can call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.

