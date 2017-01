The 2018 F-150 pickup features a variety of new tweaks, such as: an optional second-generation 2.7 liter EcoBoost gasoline engine; adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking; embedded 4G LTE modem that turns the truck into a Wi-Fi hot spot; plus new grilles, headlamps and bumpers.

Ford Motor Co. brought a bevy of pickup trucks, vans, and cars to the 2017 Washington Auto Show in the nation's capital - including one of the OEM's all-new 2018 F-150 models. Even a police vehicle or two made an appearance, along with a robot named Hank. No really; the robot's name is Hank. Just check out this gallery and see. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)