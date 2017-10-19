Ford Motor Co. issued a safety recall for certain 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles sold in North America, and some 1.3 million of the trucks are affected. The problem is that a frozen door latch or a "bent or kinked" actuation cable could result in a door that won't open or close.

"Should a customer be able to open and close the door with these conditions, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage the door striker with the potential that the door could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury," the company said in a statement.

The fix for the vehicles is to add a water shield to side door latches and inspect the trucks' door latch actuation cables, repairing them if needed, according to the automaker.

Ford noted it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this problem.

The specific affected vehicles include:

—2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016;

—2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016; and

—2017 Super Duty vehicles built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016.

The recall involves approximately 1.1 million vehicles in the United States and territories, 222,000 in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for the recall is 17S33.