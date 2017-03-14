Ford's 2017 F-650 Super Duty on display at the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show. (Photo by Cristina Commendatore)

INDIANAPOLIS. Ford announced updates to its broad commercial vehicle lineup and introduced programs dedicated to its fleet and commercial customers here at the 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show.

“Ford is deeply committed to the work truck market,” said John Ruppert, Ford's general manager for commercial vehicle sales and marketing. “We are the only OEM to offer our vocational customers vehicles in every segment from Classes 1-7 and have sold more commercial vehicles every year for three decades than any other manufacturer."

He added the work truck industry "is a very important part of our business, and we’re dedicated to continuing to develop new and improved vehicles, technology and support to help our customers get the job done."

Ford also announced updates to its 2018 Transit van lineup and introduced an expansion of its Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) program during its press event

2018 Transit

Ford Transit expanded for 2018 with new features designed to reinforce its Built Ford Tough pedigree and help make it even more useful on the job, Ruppert said.

The rearview camera that is standard on the Transit van and passenger wagon moves above the rear doors on medium- and high-roof models for 2018. It will remain next to the license plate on low-roof models.

The full-size Transit van will also get a locking glove box as standard equipment, as well as a new rear door exit handle and rear LED [light emitting diode] cargo lamp switch.

New optional equipment available for model year 2018 includes:

Heavy-duty cargo area flooring

Heavy-duty rear scuff plate kit

Extended-length running boards

Push-down manual parking brake

Power-folding short-arm heated mirrors with turn signals

AM/FM stereo with audio input jack, microphone and Bluetooth interface

D-pillar assist handles for medium- and high-roof models

Forged alloy dual rear wheel package

Charcoal leather-trimmed, heated seat package

“We’re just excited to have the Transit here,” John Scholtes, chief program engineer for commercial vehicles, told Fleet Owner. “It’s the market leader, and we’re just really pleased to have it here.”

eQVM launch

Ford also announced it has expanded its Advanced Fuel QVM program to include companies that develop and install electric and hydraulic hybrid powertrains so customers can get electrified and hydraulic hybrid work trucks that retain their original powertrain warranties.

The Ford eQVM program kicks off with three developers – XL Hybrids, Motiv Power Systems and Lightning Hybrids. These companies offer electrification or hydraulic hybrid solutions for a range of Ford vehicles, including F-150, F-250 to F-550 Super Duty, F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks, Transit and E-Series vans and chassis, and F-53/F-59 stripped chassis.

Medium-duty truck sales

Ford announced it has sold more medium-duty trucks last year than in any year since 1997. In 2016, the first full calendar year since production began at its Ohio Assembly Plant in August 2015, Ford F-650 and F-750 sales were up 54% year-over-year, with total sales of 15,486 vehicles.

“Customers are embracing our new medium-duty trucks,” said John Scholtes, Ford chief program engineer, commercial vehicles. “They appreciate how flexible the platform is – we offer a choice of gasoline or diesel powertrain, three body styles, a wide GVWR range, and almost limitless customization options to let them spec exactly the right trucks for even the toughest jobs.”

The F-650 and F-750 lineup includes Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab body styles, as well as straight-frame, kick-up frame Pro Loader and a dedicated tractor model for heavy towing applications.

Ford offers its 6.8-liter V10 with 320 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque available for both F-650 and F-750 models with the Ford-built TorqShift HD six-speed automatic transmission.

According to Ford, its 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel delivers standard 270 horsepower and 675 lb.-ft. of torque, plus available engine outputs of 300 horsepower with 700 lb.-ft. of torque and 330 horsepower with 725 lb.-ft. of torque.

Ford Commercial Vehicle Center

The new Ford Commercial Vehicle Center program includes more than 670 dealers nationwide that offer fleets vehicles, financing options and service support.

Commercial Vehicle Center dealers offer a selection of in-stock Ford commercial vehicles, and use a proprietary diagnostic software, Commercial Vehicle Tools, to recommend vehicle specifications for a customer’s specific business needs. They offer test drives at customer locations for maximum convenience, as well as a range of unique fleet vehicle financing options and incentives.

“To maximize customer vehicle uptime, Commercial Vehicle Center dealer service departments are open at least 55 hours per week, and new stocking programs help improve parts availability,” the OEM noted in a statement. “Ford’s new Commercial Advantage Rewards loyalty program lets customers earn a range of factory benefits that can be redeemed at any Commercial Vehicle Center location.”