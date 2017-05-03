The OEM will offer an optional automatic regeneration inhibitor on its 2018 model diesel-powered units. (Photo: Ford)

Ford Motor Co. is making some upgrades to its 2018 model Class 6 and 7 medium-duty trucks, the F-650 and F-750, which can be ordered stating this summer with availability at dealerships expected by fall.

Completely redesigned by Ford in 2016, F-650 and F-750 units are available in straight-frame, kick-up frame Pro Loader and dedicated tractor configurations, with Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab body styles, along with a choice of either gasoline or diesel powertrains.

For the 2018 model year, Ford said it is making electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control brakes standard on all 2018 F-650 and F-750 tractor models, though the system will initially be optional on certain F-750 diesel air-braked straight trucks with high-center-of-gravity-body upfits.

For applications with high electrical demands – such as tow trucks, road service vehicles and other well-lit work trucks – the OEM is adding a high-output 240-amp alternator as an option with the 6.8-liter V10 gasoline powertrain.

Ordering the higher output alternator to power auxiliary lights and equipment can eliminate the need to specify a second alternator or generator, Ford said.

The OEM is also offering an optional automatic regeneration inhibitor on its 2018 model diesel-powered medium-duty trucks to give operators more control over when the engine goes into regeneration to clean the diesel particulate filter (DPF).

Finally, to limit potential hood wear and front-end collision damage, Ford is making available an optional bumper extension for the full-width front bumper from flush with the grille to three inches in front of it.

This provides additional protection to the grille and components behind it in case of a collision, potentially reducing repair expenses, the OEM said.