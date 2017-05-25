The Albuquerque Housing Authority (AHA) in New Mexico is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management to upgrade its fleet and help reduce costs. Through the partnership, AHA said it is expected to save $200,000 over the next 10 years.

“It’s been a very smooth transition since we began the process of upgrading our fleet,” said Ray Murrietta, warehouse and facilities manager for the AHA. “The professional Enterprise team makes us feel like we’re a priority. Best of all, the cost savings realized through our partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management will allow us to invest in better services for the people that matter most – our residents.”

Enterprise Fleet Management is providing a mix of sedans, minivans, cargo vans and pickup trucks for use by AHA inspectors during home visits and by maintenance staff making repairs. The vehicles also are equipped with aftermarket accessories such as ladder racks and service bodies to aid the work of the AHA inspectors and maintenance staff.

The AHA owns and manages 950 housing units throughout Albuquerque, providing housing for low-income families, the elderly and disabled individuals at rents they can afford. The authority had been operating a fleet of 38 vehicles with an average age of eight years and that required frequent maintenance.

Enterprise said it analyzed the AHA’s fleet needs to identify ways to manage the fleet more efficiently and developed a strategy that includes downsizing the fleet by three underutilized vehicles and replacing outdated vehicles with newer models. Enterprise is delivering an initial 17 vehicles to the AHA, with plans to phase an additional 18 vehicles into the fleet over the next three years.

In addition to leasing the new vehicles, Enterprise is providing vehicle licensing, registration and regular maintenance for the fleet.

“We work with many housing authorities across the country, including the Denver Housing Authority, at whose recommendation the AHA partnered with Enterprise,” noted David Owen, director of Enterprise Fleet Management in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. “As a result, we have a deep understanding of the best ways clients like the AHA can get the most value from their fleet. From maintenance to remarketing, we offer a one-stop shop for managing all aspects of a fleet.”