The LoadHandler Power Products starter and alternator line now offers coverage of Chevrolet and GMC light- and medium-duty vehicles.

This latest product launch will include starters and alternators for 2002-2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2002-2007 Chevrolet Suburban, 2002-2007 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500HD/2500HD, 2002-2007 GMC Sierra 3500/3500HD, 2005-2010 Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana, and 2006 Yukon/Yukon XL vehicles.

“The LoadHandler Power Products line offers our trade partners a versatile, economical and reliable rotating electrical product offering,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director, aftermarket sales and marketing, LoadHandler Power Products. “As we launch these light- and medium-duty applications, the LoadHandler product line becomes the ideal choice for stocking and inventory needs. Additional strategic applications will be introduced over the course of 2017.”

LoadHandler starters for Chevrolet/GMC light- and medium-duty applications:

1.8 kW output

Drop-in, bolt-on replacement

One-year parts-only warranty

LoadHandler alternators for Chevrolet/GMC light- and medium-duty applications: