Daimler Vans USA and Mercedes-Benz USA designed the Master Solutions program as a turn-key vocational upfit solution for any van sold by Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner, including the Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Metris. With three upfit firms to choose from, Autotruck Group, Knapheide Manufacturing and SmartLiner, nearly any vocational configuration is possible, from shelves and racks to refrigeration units and commercial shuttle seating configurations.