XL Hybrids announced new fleet customers who intend to purchase its XLP plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) upfit solution for Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

Three of the latest companies that intend to add XLP F-150s to their fleet include the City of Long Beach, CA, Southern California Edison (SCE), and Tampa Electric (TECO). They join the previously announced customers, NV Energy, DTE Energy, San Diego Gas & Electric Company — which recently signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 110 units — Liberty Utilities, and Hawaiian Electric Company looking forward to accepting XLP ship-thru deliveries beginning fourth quarter 2017.

“Our plug-in hybrid technology is an upfit on the reliable, road-tested and popular Ford F-150,” said Clay Siegert, XL Hybrids’ co-founder and chief operating officer. “With the OEM powertrain intact, fleet customers will maintain OEM warranty and service. Those are two of the benefits of XLP and the reason major fleets are placing order commitments to be among the first to get this PHEV pickup truck.”

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 and MY18 Ford F-150 pickups with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. The XLP will also be available for the upcoming MY18 Ford F-150 pickup with the new 3.3L base engine featuring Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. XLP is compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations.

“Installation of the XLP PHEV system can be completed in just hours on half-ton pickup trucks as a Ford ship-thru upfit,” the company noted. “Featuring a volume-production ready high voltage lithium battery pack, XLP will accommodate full charging overnight with Level 1 and less than three hours for Level 2 charging using an industry-standard J1772 plug interface.”

According to the company, the XLP technology leaves the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) engine, transmission, fuel system and exhaust system completely intact. Fleets will maintain the complete OEM warranty, and get a three-year, 75,000 mile warranty from XL Hybrids on the XLP powertrain. The XLP system will have no special maintenance requirements, XL Hybrids added.

XLP will also include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports carbon dioxide emissions reductions. The proprietary XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.

For more information on XL Hybrids’ technology and availability, email info@xlhybrids.com.