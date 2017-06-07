Forward Lift’s new DP15 two-post lift gives shops the ability to service most cars, trucks and vans with a solidly-built 15,000-lb. capacity two-post lift.

Forward Lift released its new DP15 two-post lift for servicing cars, trucks, vans and small buses weighing up to 15,000 lbs.

“The new DP15 is a well-constructed and versatile 15,000 lb. capacity two-post lift that improves shop profitability by expanding the range of vehicles that can be serviced,” says John Uhl, director, light-duty product management for Forward Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group. “The DP15 has the capacity and durability to pick up work trucks, vans and even small buses, for many years to come.”

The Forward Lift DP15 two-post lift comes standard with eight aircraft-grade aluminum truck adapter extensions to reach the recommended pickup points on a wide range of vehicles. These are heavy-duty adapters without the heavy weight, making them easy to position. They are stored on the included column bracket when not in use, the company noted.

“The DP15 features Forward Lift’s unique Direct-Pull Lift Technology, which replaces common push cylinders in the lift columns with direct-pull cylinders,” according to the company. “This design protects the cylinder rod inside the carriage when lowered, and inside the cylinder housing when raised. This high efficiency, low maintenance technology provides the best mechanical advantage against side loading, one of the most common causes for cylinder leaks.”

For more information about the new Forward Lift DP15 two-post lift, visit www.forwardlift.com/Car-Lifts/2-Post-Lifts/DP15-Two-Post-Lift/, contact your local Forward Lift distributor or call (800) 423-1722.