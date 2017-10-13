New option bundles for GM HD vans focus on business, driver wants

The four option packages also come with GM's Commercial Link telematics system with a one-year subscription. Commercial Link uses the vehicles' built-in OnStar connectivity to provide vehicle data such as maintenance notifications and vehicle location to help customers manage their business vehicles more effectively. (Photo: General Motors)

Each package also includes a Vortec 6.0L V8 engine rated at 341 hp. The Vortec engine is a flex-fuel design that gives a properly equipped van a 9,600-lb. gross vehicle weight rating and a maximum trailering capacity of 10,000 lbs. (Photo: General Motors)

The Cargo Package includes a spray-on cargo liner designed for easy cleaning, "which allows drivers to haul materials without a second thought to scratches and scrapes," GM said. (Photo: General Motors)

The Communications Package includes Sirius XM Satellite radio; Bluetooth; an up-level audio system with AM/FM stereo, CD and MP3 player; tilt wheel; cruise control; and leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls. (Photo: General Motors)

GM launched four new option packages for 2018 Chevrolet Express and GMC Sonoma 2500 passenger and cargo vans based on fleet and dealer feedback. (Photo: General Motors)

For 2018, General Motors is targeting fleet buyers with four new value-oriented option packages on Chevrolet Express and GMC Sonoma vans. They'll be available specifically on 2500 cargo and passenger van varieties.

The automaker said the packages save up to $1,000 vs. ordering the options separately — necessary prior to the new model year — and were developed tracking input from customers and dealers.

According to that body of feedback, GM found a number of fleet priorities like increasing productivity, safety and driver satisfaction while reducing downtime and operating costs. Fleets also wanted simpler ordering.

Thus the new option packages were born. Scroll through the images for details on each, but note that there is some slight feature overlap.