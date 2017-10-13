New option bundles for GM HD vans focus on business, driver wants

Fleet Owner
Oct 13, 2017
For 2018, General Motors is targeting fleet buyers with four new value-oriented option packages on Chevrolet Express and GMC Sonoma vans. They'll be available specifically on 2500 cargo and passenger van varieties.

The automaker said the packages save up to $1,000 vs. ordering the options separately — necessary prior to the new model year — and were developed tracking input from customers and dealers.

According to that body of feedback, GM found a number of fleet priorities like increasing productivity, safety and driver satisfaction while reducing downtime and operating costs. Fleets also wanted simpler ordering.

Thus the new option packages were born. Scroll through the images for details on each, but note that there is some slight feature overlap.  

 

