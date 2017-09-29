Even as automakers collectively have been seeing sales slumps in the U.S. market in passenger cars, and sedans in particular, it’s been a banner year so far for the pickup truck. Partly driven by several years of lower fuel prices, the American appetite for this versatile hauler is healthy and growing, and manufacturers are also seeing rekindled interest in vans—though that’s on the larger side of the bunch—and their broad potential to serve the business or fleet ...