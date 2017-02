Nissan began offering single-cab versions of its Titan pickup truck line for the very first time last summer .

A 2017 Titan single cab 4x4 model, equipped with the OEM's gasoline-fired Endurance V8 engine, which cranks out 390 hp and 394 ft.-lbs. of torque. This version, sporting "Brilliant Silver" paint, retails for around $32,460.

The Titan XD crew cab seen here is spec's with a Platinum Reserve trim level. For the 2016 model year, that pushed its suggested sticker price up past the $60,000 mark .

A head-on view of a 2017 Titan XD pickup equipped with a Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbocharged diesel engine. Nissan revamped its Titan pickup truck line back in the 2016 model year .

As noted previously, General Motors began using the NV200 as the platform for its Chevrolet City Express van model back in the fall of 2014 .

" Versatility " is one of the key hallmarks of the NV200; a van designed with urban operations in mind.

A 2017 NV200 compact cargo van. Fleet Owner took previous iterations of this van on an extended test drive in San Diego CA three years ago .

Two of Nissan's full-size van models. On the left in grey is a 2017 NV3500 HDSL model and on the right in white is a 2017 NV2500 HD van.

A 2017 Frontier Pro 4x4 pickup. Nissan used the Frontier as the platform for a mid-size diesel-powered concept truck a few years ago .

Nissan Motor Co. brought a cross-section of its pickup trucks and vans to the 2017 Washington Auto Show, including its compact NV200 cargo van; a vehicle platform General Motors began using several years ago for its City Express compact van model, via a partnership deal with Nissan. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)