Nissan adds three 'Midnight Edition' pickups to 2018 lineup

Aug 24, 2017
  • 01-2018TITANME_LEAD.jpg

    Nissan announced Midnight Edition trim packages for its Titan (shown at right), Titan XD and Frontier (shown at left) pickup trucks. They're slated to arrive in late fall. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 02-2018TITANME_01.jpg

    The Midnight Edition Titan and Titan XD come with blacked-out exterior features including grille, headlight and fog light covers or surrounds, fender louvers (Titan XD), wheels, badging and other exterior appendages like side mirrors and step rails. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 03-2018TITANME_01.jpg

    Closer look at a Titan Midnight Edition's side mirror. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 04-2018TITANME_03.jpg

    Nissan staged the photo shoot of the Midnight Edition pickups in Nashville near a backdrop of — what else? — Nissan stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 05-2018TITANME_05.jpg

    The Titan Midnight Edition includes body-color bumpers, which are black in this case, and black badging. Official colors for the Titan and Titan XD Midnight Edition pickups are Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Pearl White. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 06-2018TITANME_06.jpg

    Closer look at the black "Titan" name badge on a Midnight Edition Titan. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 07-2018TITANME_06.jpg

    The Titan and Titan XD Midnight Edition pickups feature charcoal interior trim. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 08-2018TITANME_12.jpg

    A look at the Nissan Titan's 5.6L, 32-valve V8. (Photo: Nissan Motor  Co.)

  • 09-2018TITANME_06.jpg

    The Titan Midnight Edition's dash showing premium navigation, media and WiFi equipment options. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 10-2018TITANME_LEAD.jpg

    The Nissan Frontier Midnight Edition (foreground) and Titan Midnight Edition. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 11-2018FrontierME_02.jpg

    The midsize Nissan Frontier Midnight Edition pickup includes black grille, 18-in. aluminum alloy wheels, step rails, side mirrors, door handles and badging. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 12-2018FrontierME_03.jpg

    Like the Titan and Titan XD Midnight Editions, the Frontier Midnight Edition also features body-color front and rear bumpers. Official color options are Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 13-2018FrontierME_07.jpg

    Closer look at the Frontier Midnight Edition's 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 14-2018FrontierME_08.jpg

    The Nissan Frontier Midnight Edition features "Midnight" designator and black exterior model badging. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 15-2018FrontierME_09.jpg

    The Nissan Frontier Midnight Edition features "Midnight" designator and black exterior model badging. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 16-2018FrontierME_11.jpg

    Black side mirrors are part of the 2018 Frontier Midnight Edition package. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 17-2018TITANME_LEAD2.jpg

    Being this was a launch of the Nissan pickups' Midnight Edition trim packages and Nashville was very near the path of totality, why not stage a photo shoot in synch with the 2017 Solar Eclipse? (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

  • 18-2018TITANME_LEAD3.jpg

    Being this was a launch of the Nissan pickups' Midnight Edition trim packages and Nashville was very near the path of totality, the OEM naturally took the opportunity to stage a photo shoot in synch with the 2017 Solar Eclipse. (Photo: Nissan Motor Co.)

Darth Vader, your truck is here. Scheduled to arrive late this fall at Nissan dealerships are three 2018 "Midnight Edition" versions of the automaker's Titan, Titan XD and Frontier pickups. These are for customers who want a blacked-out look and include items like black grilles, wheels, headlight and fog light covers or surrounds, mirrors, step rails and badging.

Although pricing hasn't yet been announced, Nissan promises the Midnight Editions will give buyers a "significant" discount over purchasing all the packages' equipment separately.

All three trucks are assembled in Canton, MI, and the Titan and Titan XD — which both got a King Cab configuration added for 2017 that fits right between the Single and longer Crew Cab variants — carry a 5-year/ 100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

 

