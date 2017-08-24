Nissan adds three 'Midnight Edition' pickups to 2018 lineup

Nissan adds three 'Midnight Edition' pickups to 2018 lineupAug 24, 2017
Darth Vader, your truck is here. Scheduled to arrive late this fall at Nissan dealerships are three 2018 "Midnight Edition" versions of the automaker's Titan, Titan XD and Frontier pickups. These are for customers who want a blacked-out look and include items like black grilles, wheels, headlight and fog light covers or surrounds, mirrors, step rails and badging.
Although pricing hasn't yet been announced, Nissan promises the Midnight Editions will give buyers a "significant" discount over purchasing all the packages' equipment separately.
All three trucks are assembled in Canton, MI, and the Titan and Titan XD — which both got a King Cab configuration added for 2017 that fits right between the Single and longer Crew Cab variants — carry a 5-year/ 100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.