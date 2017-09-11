Pickups, vans, baseball fans... and surfing dogs and cats

Officer Dan Casson of the Oxnard, CA Police Department K-9 Unit poses with Jax, who is featured on the hood of the tour's F-250 Super Duty.

A cat that surfs?? Yes, Ricky the Rescue Cat rather atypically doesn't mind getting a little wet, and you can see him at the Lucy Pet Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker Tour.

Here are Ricky the Rescue Cat and Coppertone the dachshund, who draw plenty of stares as they surf the tank together.

Pet owners can see if their dogs can "hang 10" along with the pros at the events.

The centerpiece of the Lucy Pet Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker Tour is the show's 5,000-gal. wave tank, where canine and feline pros catch a wave.

Fresh from an appearance at Chase Field in Phoenix Sept. 10, Ford and Lucy Pet are giving pet owners the chance to see if their furry friends can "hang ten" and surf with professional surfing dogs and cats at Bark at the Park and other events this fall.

Along the way, the companies will also honor some of the country's toughest service dogs like Jax, who's part of the Oxnard, CA Police Department K9 Unit. Jax is featured on the tour's Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup.

Ford vehicles help transport the Lucy Pet Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker Tour, which arrives with a 5,000-gal. mobile surf tank and pro surfing dogs and cats at baseball stadiums and other venues. Fords on the tour include an F-250 Super Duty, Transit vans and an RV built on a Ford chassis — the latter of which transports the canine and feline stars of the show.

It's all for a good cause. Lucy Pet is a family-owned and operated pet produce business based in Thousand Oaks, CA, and proceeds from the brand directly fund the nonprofit Lucy Pet Foundation. The foundation's mission is to reduce pet overpopulation and the euthanizing of over 80,000 dogs and cats per week in the United States.

Here's video from the Lucy Pet Wave Maker's appearance Aug. 19 at the Denver Pet Expo:

The Wave Maker surf tank was also the centerpiece of Lucy Pet's 2017 Rose Parade float powered by Ford. Many of the dogs who surfed in the parade will also perform at this tour's stops along with newcomers including Macho, a terrier who pops balloons while surfing, and Ricky the rescue cat who surfs with his best friend, Coppertone the dachshund.

Event participants are welcome to see if their pets (we're thinking dogs — no offense to Ricky, who doesn't seem bothered at all by the water) can also catch a wave. The Lucy Pet Wave Maker Tour Powered by Ford booked appearances at:

—Sunday, Sept. 10: Arizona Diamondbacks Bark at the Park (Phoenix)

—Saturday, Oct. 14: Red Barn Feed 40th Anniversary Event (Tarzana, CA)

—Saturday, Oct. 21: Carter's Pet Mart Customer Appreciation Day (Stockton, CA)

Visit www.lucypetproducts.com and www.lucypetfoundation.com to learn more.