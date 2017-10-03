Fleet Owner
Raising the HD pickup luxury ceiling: Ford unveils Super Duty Limited

Oct 3, 2017
    Call it a trend: more than half of Ford Super Duty sales this year have been high-end models like Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum series trucks. Ford is taking the hint and has responded with the 2018 Super Duty Limited.

    From F-250 to F-450, the lineup will feature Ford's 6.7L PowerStroke diesel V8 across single- and dual-rear-wheel configurations. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    Targeting that upper echelon of pickup truck buyer, the 2018 Super Duty Limited illustrates how Ford is offering "a heavy-duty pickup truck for every customer — from work-ready F-250 XL starting at $32,890 to [a] top-of-the-line F-450 Limited." (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    Some of the tech built into the Super Duty Limited series trucks includes a high-def 360-degree camera with trailer reverse guidance; adaptive cruise control; lane-keeping alert; forward collision warning "with brake support"; and quad-beam LED headlights. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    An F-450 Super Duty Limited starts at $87,100 and sports the kind of high-end luxury "previously reserved only for premium sedans" but can tow more than 30,000 lbs., the OEM said. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    Super Duty Limited trucks get heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a leather-trimmed, heated steering wheel. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    "Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair," said Aileen Barraza, Ford design manager. "That's the sensation the new Super Duty Limited inspires." (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    There's plenty of attention to detail in the Super Duty Limited. Note the engraved vehicle identification number on this F-350 Limited's center console.

    The trucks also feature two-tone leather seats; stitched, leather-wrapped steering wheel, armrests and instrument panel; suede headliner; and hand-finished ash wood trim. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    Super Duty Limited trucks also include a full panoramic moonroof with retractable shade. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, called the Super Duty Limited "the most luxurious and advanced heavy-duty pickup truck ever created by Ford." (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

    Super Duty Limited pickups boast the requisite heavy-duty components and hauling credentials as well as finer accents — including this standout "Limited" badging on the liftgate — that let you know what you're driving. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

There's top-shelf, and then there's opulence. Squarely targeting the heavy-duty pickup crowd that's looking for ultra-lux treatment with their mud-eating haulers, Ford announced the 2018 Super Duty Limited lineup.

Pulling out the stops — and probably a few champagne corks as well — the OEM almost seems to be waving the Super Duty Limited's price point like an elite banner. The starting MSRP including destination costs but excluding taxes and fees for the F-250 Limited 4x4 is $80,835; the F-350 Limited 4x4 is $82,010; and for the F-450 Limited 4x4 is $87,100.

"Customers who check every option box can top one out for as much as $94,455," Ford noted in a release, emphasizing that the Super Duty Limited pickup is "for high-end heavy-duty truck customers — from boat captains to captains of industry."

Naturally, the Super Duty Limited models carry a long list of the latest technology and finessed interior/ exterior treatments. Click through our slideshow to find out more.

 

