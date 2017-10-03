Raising the HD pickup luxury ceiling: Ford unveils Super Duty Limited

Raising the HD pickup luxury ceiling: Ford unveils Super Duty LimitedOct 3, 2017
There's top-shelf, and then there's opulence. Squarely targeting the heavy-duty pickup crowd that's looking for ultra-lux treatment with their mud-eating haulers, Ford announced the 2018 Super Duty Limited lineup.
Pulling out the stops — and probably a few champagne corks as well — the OEM almost seems to be waving the Super Duty Limited's price point like an elite banner. The starting MSRP including destination costs but excluding taxes and fees for the F-250 Limited 4x4 is $80,835; the F-350 Limited 4x4 is $82,010; and for the F-450 Limited 4x4 is $87,100.
"Customers who check every option box can top one out for as much as $94,455," Ford noted in a release, emphasizing that the Super Duty Limited pickup is "for high-end heavy-duty truck customers — from boat captains to captains of industry."
Naturally, the Super Duty Limited models carry a long list of the latest technology and finessed interior/ exterior treatments. Click through our slideshow to find out more.