Raising the HD pickup luxury ceiling: Ford unveils Super Duty Limited

Call it a trend: more than half of Ford Super Duty sales this year have been high-end models like Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum series trucks. Ford is taking the hint and has responded with the 2018 Super Duty Limited.

From F-250 to F-450, the lineup will feature Ford's 6.7L PowerStroke diesel V8 across single- and dual-rear-wheel configurations. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)