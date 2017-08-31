Ram: 2018 pickups built for commercial upfit needs

CHELSEA, MI. Touting its payload, torque and towing power, Ram Truck today officially unveiled its new heavy-duty and commercial pickup truck lineup for 2018. Back in June, Ram gave industry journalists a sneak peek at the new models during Fiat Chrysler’s What’s New ride-and-drive event at the Chelsea Proving Grounds.

Adrian Ratza, brand manager for Chassis Cabs at Ram, told Fleet Owner that Ram’s new commercial pickup trucks were built to handle the versatile upfit needs of vocational fleets and municipal applications. Ram’s commercial trucks are equipped with backup cameras and safety technologies that Ratza said comply with government standards and regulations.

“As a society, we’ve come to expect customizable options,” he explained. “We’ve tried to make it as convenient as possible for the upfitters.”

Here are some details of Ram’s new commercial line:

2500, 3500 heavy-duty pickup

For 2018, Ram continues to offer three-quarter and one-ton pickups with 31,210 lbs. of towing, 7,390 lbs. of payload and 900 lb.-ft. of torque. It also offers more features and improved ride quality with a five-link coil suspension or optional air suspension on Ram 2500 and a supplemental air bag suspension option on Ram 3500.

New features for 2018 also include:

Remote exterior switch in truck bed to activate LED bed lights

Backup camera now standard on all models

Fleet Telematics Module for vehicle tracking

Towing – Up to 31,210 lbs. with Ram 3500

Towing – Up to 17,980 lbs. with Ram 2500

Payload – Up to 7,390 lbs. with Ram 3500

Power – 900 lb.-ft. of torque with 6.7-liter Cummins engine

Power – 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque with 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine

Engine options include:

5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine delivering 383 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, and features variable-valve timing (VVT)

6.4-liter HEMI V-8 delivers 410 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 429 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, and features VVT with Fuel Saver Technology cylinder deactivation

6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel produces up to 385 horsepower at 2,800 rpm and 900 lb.-ft. of torque depending on application

3500, 4500 & 5500 Chassis Cab

Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks are engineered and designed for extreme daily work and to be upfitter friendly, the company noted. Backup cameras made standard on Ram 3500 Chassis Cab (10,000 GVWR), and Ram’s Uconnect 8.4 touchscreen radios now include Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

In addition, Chassis Cab trucks can be ordered with an optional ParkSense Package, which includes a front park assist system. The new cabs also come with handsfree technology with Bluetooth capability on radios.

Engine options include 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 gas engine that powers trucks with 370 horsepower at 4,600 rpm (410 horsepower at 5,600 rpm under 10,000-lb. GVWR) and 429 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, and features variable-valve timing (VVT) and Fuel Saver Technology cylinder deactivation. In addition, a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine is available with high-output option producing 325 horsepower at 2,400 rpm and 750 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500 rpm.

Other features include:

Electronic stability control on all models

Dual fuel tank capacity of 74 gallons (52-gallon tank plus 22-gallon tank)

15,000-mile oil change intervals on Cummins diesel

Dual alternator systems up to 440 amps

Fit-to-use backup camera and front/rear parking sensors

In an effort to make its new lineup more "upfitter friendly," Ram said it ensured: