Ram adds 2018 upscale luxury, Texas-only special edition pickups

The Texas-exclusive Ram Lone Star Silver pickups will now be available in 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models. (Photo: Ram Trucks)

Ram debuted 2018 Laramie Longhorn Southfork 1500 (left) and 2500 Heavy Duty model pickups at the State Fair of Texas. (Photo: Ram Trucks)

Driving more luxury and custom appearance offerings in the pickup truck market — both within Texas and nationally — Ram Trucks unveiled 2018 Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition pickups and heavy-duty versions of its Lone Star Silver model.

Joining Ram's 1500 Lone Star Silver edition truck are new 2500 and 3500 Lone Star Silver models. You'll need to be in Texas to purchase them, but these 2500/3500 trucks are available in 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab configurations with either a 5.7L HEMI V8, 6.4L HEMI V8 or 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel.

The Lone Star Silver edition trucks get lots of mirror reflectivity. They feature a grille with chrome surround and "Wave Mesh" inserts, chrome side mirrors, chrome side steps, and polished 20-in. wheels and front tow hooks. There's also an aluminum Lone Star badge mounted in the grille.

On the inside, the Lone Star Silver edition gets either Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige or Black/Diesel Gray cloth and vinyl high-back bucket seats. Pricing including destination starts at $46,130.

Why Texas-only offerings? The Ram Lone Star edition accounts for more than 50% of the automaker's half-ton pickup sales in the state, and 19% of all motor vehicle registrations in Texas are pickup trucks. The national average is 12% pickup truck registrations.

The Ram Laramie Longhorn edition was introduced in 2010 as the OEM's most luxurious truck. High-end pickups have been trending upward in U.S. vehicle sales, and the Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition takes the "luxury, technology and refinement" bar up another notch, according to Ram.

The Southfork edition is available on Ram 1500/2500/3500 trucks in 4x2 and 4x4 Crew or Mega Cab configurations with a long or short pickup box. Inside are aesthetic touches like full-grain leather seats, leather-wrapped A- and B-pillar grab handles, Walnut -trimmed steering wheel and ash wood accents throughout the cabin.

In the dash, Laramie Longhorn Southfork trucks also feature Ram's Uconnect 4C 8.4-in. touchscreen with navigation, 4G WiFi capability, Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Stretched across the tailgate is a chrome "Longhorn" badge.

Pricing for the Southfork edition including destination fees starts at $52,615 for Ram 1500 and $57,015 for 2500 Heavy Duty trucks.