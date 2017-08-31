Ram targets farm customers with '18 Harvest Edition pickups

The Harvest Edition comes standard with an 8.4-in. Uconnect 4C touchscreen radio with navigation, 4G WiFi, and Apple Car Play/ Android Auto. Users can access smartphone map mirroring and weather maps and location-customizable forecasts. (Photo: Ram Trucks)

The Ram Harvest Edition's other new color option is New Holland Blue, matching New Holland farm tractors and equipment. Other color options include Bright White and Brilliant Black, and monotone or two-tone with Bright Silver color schemes also are available. (Photo: Ram Trucks)

The Ram Harvest Edition pickups' new Case Red color matches Case tractors. Other colors include Bright White and Brilliant Black, and monotone or two-tone with Bright Silver color schemes are available. (Photo: Ram Trucks)

Available across the Ram 1500-3500 lineup, the 2018 Harvest Edition trucks are "ready to work" and come standard with Class 4 or 5 hitches, said Jim Morrison, head of the Ram Trucks brand. They also get a chrome cross-hair grille, side mirrors and door handles and polished bumpers for some added sparkle. (Photo: Ram Trucks)

Ram Trucks gave a nod to the farming and agricultural community with the launch of its 2018 Harvest Edition, which is available across the 1500-3500 lineup. Most visibly, the pickups are available in Case Red or New Holland Blue to match — you guessed it — Case IH and New Holland farm equipment, respectively.

"The Ram Trucks brand has a long history of connection and respect for American farmers. They're the true fabric of America," said Jim Morrison, head of the brand.

According to Ram, the Harvest Edition package was designed with input from farmers. Ram 1500 Harvest Edition trucks get a 1-in. lift for 9 in. of ground clearance as well as on- and off-road tires "because we know that it's got to get great fuel economy as it's going down the road and also be very capable as it's working its way through the field," Morrison noted.

The Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 pickups also get on- and off-roaders and add a cargo-view camera with the package. The Harvest Editions also feature black tubular side steps; a spray-in bedliner; fold-out bumper step for easier access into and out of the bed area; black mud flaps and rubber floor mats. Skid plates and tow hooks are included on 4x4 models, and heated seats are optional.

The Harvest Edition will be available this fall across the Ram 1500-3500 lineup in all four-door Quad, Crew and Mega Cab configurations, all box lengths and all powertrains. Ram 1500 Harvest Edition MSRP starts at $39,910 plus $1,395 destination charge, and Ram Heavy Duty models start at $46,235.