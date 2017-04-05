Ram unveils new color for Rebel, options for 1500-3500 Limited

Closer look at badging on the Ram 1500 Rebel set against the new Delmonico Red color option.

Delmonico Red is available for Ram 1500 at no additional charge and can come in monotone or two-tone schemes, with two-tone featuring black lower body panels.

Ram is looking to entice more buyers with the expanded color options. "Truck buyers are looking for new colors and features that allow them to stand out from the crowd," noted Mike Manley, head of Ram Truck for FCA - Global.

The new Delmonico Red color option can be ordered now for the Ram 1500 Rebel and is expected to start arriving at dealerships next month.

At the Houston Auto Show today, Ram Truck announced a bold new color for the Ram 1500 Rebel pickup and optional monochromatic trim accents for 1500-3500 Limited models. Regarding the former new option for the Rebel, and based on the name, we're thinking of a nice, juicy steak.

Now available for order and expected to arrive at dealerships starting in May, Rebel 1500 buyers will now be able to pick Delmonico Red for their truck. It's the seventh choice available on the palette along with Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic and Mojave Sand.

Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Limited models can also be ordered with body-colored "RAM" letters across the tailgate as an alternative to the standard bright chrome letters. Limited trucks can also be ordered with body-colored, cab-length running boards "to enhance the monochromatic appearance when paired with the body-colored tailgate lettering," according to Ram Truck.