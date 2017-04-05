Fleet Owner
Ram unveils new color for Rebel, options for 1500-3500 Limited

Apr 5, 2017
| Fleet Owner
At the Houston Auto Show today, Ram Truck announced a bold new color for the Ram 1500 Rebel pickup and optional monochromatic trim accents for 1500-3500 Limited models. Regarding the former new option for the Rebel, and based on the name, we're thinking of a nice, juicy steak.

Now available for order and expected to arrive at dealerships starting in May, Rebel 1500 buyers will now be able to pick Delmonico Red for their truck. It's the seventh choice available on the palette along with Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic and Mojave Sand.

Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Limited models can also be ordered with body-colored "RAM" letters across the tailgate as an alternative to the standard bright chrome letters. Limited trucks can also be ordered with body-colored, cab-length running boards "to enhance the monochromatic appearance when paired with the body-colored tailgate lettering," according to Ram Truck.

 

