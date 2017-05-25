Rear View Safety recently introduced a backup camera system designed specifically for Chevy City Express Cargo Vans. Rear View Safety, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has a wide variety of vehicle specific products, including systems created for Ford, GMC, Jeep, Mercedes, Nissan, and Toyota.

The RVS-924718-CE Backup Camera System for Chevy City Express Vans includes a color 4.3″ rear view replacement mirror monitor with distance grid lines. The 4.3″ monitor is placed to the left of the mirror, and is also a highly reflective surface.

In addition, the system includes a camera which mounts right underneath the City Express third brake light for a factory-like install. According to the company, the monitor has a bracket designed specifically for the Chevy City Express. The system is compatible with models 2017 and onward and include: