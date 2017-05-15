A record-setting 2,000-hp SUV

A record-setting 2,000-hp SUVMay 15, 2017
It’s not every day one encounters a sport utility vehicle (SUV) equipped with a 2,000-hp powertrain. But that’s what powers the one-of-a-kind Land Speed Cruiser; a custom creation introduced by Toyota last year at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas as a tip-of-the-hat to the OEM’s four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser SUV platform originally introduced over 60 years ago. And this unique SUV also just set a new land speed record for SUVs in the bargain, too.
That’s certainly something you don’t see all too often in the light vehicle world, especially where truck frames are considered. (Photos: Toyota)