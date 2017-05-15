A record-setting 2,000-hp SUV

As a nod to the its heritage, here's what a 1961 F-J25 model Toyota Land Cruiser looks like; a far cry from its 2,000-hp descendant that can hot 230.02 mph.

To cope with extreme force induction, the team upgraded the engine with sturdier pistons and rods and a custom-made intake manifold. This helped ensure the V8 could safely and reliably produce over 2,000 horsepower for its record-setting runs. The team used a drag racing transmission in order to withstand the stresses and abuses of high power and plus-200 mph speeds.

Using the Land Cruiser’s production 5.7-liter 3UR-FE V8 engine as a starting point, Toyota’s engineers added a pair of volleyball-sized Garrett turbochargers that are capable of producing up to 55 pounds per square inch (PSI) of boost.

Carl Edwards, only recently retired as a NASCAR driver, met Toyota’s Land Cruiser team at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, CA, to try and set a new “World’s Fastest SUV” record. In addition to being one of the very few places in the U.S. where supersonic flight is allowed, it features a two-and-a-half-mile paved runway perfectly suited to land speed record attempts. Edwards piloted the Land Speed Cruiser to a record of 230.02 mph.

However, building the engine proved the easy part, Wade explained, as driving in excess of 200 mph challenges a vehicle’s aerodynamics and stability. To aid controllability, the Land Speed Cruiser sits lower to the pavement, thus dramatically reducing the amount of turbulent air allowed to pass underneath. Its frame received some massaging in order to maintain optimal suspension geometry, and was narrowed by three inches to accommodate wider Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

“From the outside, the Land Speed Cruiser appears quite normal, quite subtle,” noted Chuck Wade, Toyota’s motorsports technical center manager, who built this vehicle last year with his team of engineers. “This is what makes it so special. Every single system and component has been touched. The trick is getting the body back onto the heavily modified frame.” That includes allowing the turbochargers to “breathe” directly through front inlets in the truck’s specially-designed aerodynamic hood.

Former Toyota NASCAR driver Carl Edwards set out to pilot the Land Speed Cruiser to a “World’s Fastest SUV” record-setting title. That meant pushing the Land Cruiser (seen in the background) past 211 mph.

The Land Speed Cruiser is a low-slung, purpose-built “sled” with an engine capable of generating more than 2,000 hp, giving the vehicle what its creators thought would top speed of 220 mph. A special engineering team “surgically extracted” the outer shell of a 2016 Land Cruiser and then mounted two volleyball-sized Garrett turbochargers to its 3UR-FE 5.7-liter V8 engine. The engine is linked to an ATI-branded drag racing transmission.

It’s not every day one encounters a sport utility vehicle (SUV) equipped with a 2,000-hp powertrain. But that’s what powers the one-of-a-kind Land Speed Cruiser; a custom creation introduced by Toyota last year at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas as a tip-of-the-hat to the OEM’s four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser SUV platform originally introduced over 60 years ago. And this unique SUV also just set a new land speed record for SUVs in the bargain, too.

That’s certainly something you don’t see all too often in the light vehicle world, especially where truck frames are considered. (Photos: Toyota)