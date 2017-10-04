Fleet Owner
Should the pickup truck be the official vehicle of the United States?

Oct 4, 2017
  • 01-2008 Ford F-450 F-Series Super Duty neg CN337019-075.jpg

    There's a pretty good argument for it: the pickup truck feels "as American as apple pie," as the saying goes. Shell is gathering signatures for a petition to make the pickup the official vehicle of the United States. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

  • 02-Chevy 1955 3124 Series Cameo Carrier.jpg

    Track pickup trucks through the decades, and you'll find trucks and styles that hearken clearly to each era. Here's a 1955 Chevy Cameo Carrier featuring a "fleetside" box extending the width of the rear wheels. (Photo: Chevrolet)

  • 03-1918 Ford Model TT one-ton stake bed truck neg 98801.jpg

    Shell pointed out that the pickup truck has helped define and build the country for 100 years. This 1918 Ford Model TT one-ton stake bed truck can help attest to that. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

  • 05-1929_Dodge_pickup.jpg

    The utility of the pickup truck has long been a staple of American life and work. Check out this 1929 Dodge pickup seen at the 2017 Mid-America Trucking Show. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

  • 04-Chevy 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually.jpg

    Chevrolet claims its 1973 C30 One-Ton Dually pickup began the modern era of the HD pickup truck. It helped drive American families' recreational adventures as well as grunt out business work. (Photo: Chevrolet) 

  • 07-2016Ram3500&1500.jpg

    These days, pickup trucks can help individuals and businesses accomplish more and more as they ramp up hauling, payload and technolgical capabilities. This 2016 Ram 1500 (right) and 3500 demonstrated their expertise in that regard. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

  • 06-1954 Ford F-100 pickup truck neg C551-1.jpg

    Not only has the pickup been part of recreational and business fleet use for decades, it's helped accomplish many a farm task as well, which is part of Shell's argument for launching the pickup petition. The pickup truck always blends well with scenes of Americana (this 1954 Ford F-100 sure does). (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

  • 1940_Dodge_Half_Ton_pickup.jpg

    A sharp-looking 1940 Dodge Half-Ton pickup. Should the pickup truck be the country's official vehicle? You can add your name to Shell Lubricants' petition if you think so. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

  • 08-P3237142.jpg

    Indeed, at trucking events like the Mid-America Trucking Show — which also feel about as American as it gets — you can wander the attendee parking lots and find scenes like this commonly. Americans certainly have a taste for the pickup truck, and vehicle sales in recent years and this year particularly leave no question about it. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

  • 09-1923_Mack_Model_AB_Dump.jpg

    While passenger vehicle brands come to mind as one imagines the history of the pickup truck, we would argue that Mack Trucks also helped shape the pickup from the commercial side of things with its vehicles like this 1923 Mack Model AB truck.

    More than 51,000 Model ABs were built from 1914-1936, and if we're talking about those early trucks that "helped build the country," they certainly deserve a place at the table. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

  • 10-1933_Mack_Model_AB_truck.jpg

    The 51,000+ Mack Model AB trucks built from 1914-1936 like this 1933 unit helped build the nation as well. When you look at the earliest pickup trucks offered to the American public, these commercially-oriented Macks really aren't that different except that they were designed for heavier duty. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Think bald eagles and America's pastime, and now picture which vehicles would best exemplify the American spirit. Shell Lubricants has an answer for that: the company announced a formal petition Oct. 3 asking the federal government to name the pickup truck the official vehicle of the United States.

The petition, which can be viewed on WhiteHouse.gov, does have a long ways to go yet, since it needs 100,000 signatures. If it reaches that point, it will be submitted for review and either will move forward in the lineup with other petitions or will at least receive a response.

"The pickup truck has played an invaluable role in helping American men and women build our country from the ground up," said Dave Waterman, North American marketing manager for Shell Lubricants. "Like other noteworthy American icons such as the sport of baseball, the bald eagle and the Star-Spangled Banner, the pickup truck deserves this official title."

Well, what do you say?

 

