Should the pickup truck be the official vehicle of the United States?

While passenger vehicle brands come to mind as one imagines the history of the pickup truck, we would argue that Mack Trucks also helped shape the pickup from the commercial side of things with its vehicles like this 1923 Mack Model AB truck.

More than 51,000 Model ABs were built from 1914-1936, and if we're talking about those early trucks that "helped build the country," they certainly deserve a place at the table. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)