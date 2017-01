A 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbocharged diesel as well as a V8 gasoline engine will also be offered on the 2018 F-150, noted Joe Hinrichs, President of the Americas for Ford. “Truck customers are constantly looking to improve their productivity, for work and for play,” he said in a statement. “This new F-150 is our latest example of Ford’s commitment to going further for our customers through continuous innovation.”