Special edition Chevy pickups a hundred years in the making

In addition to the exterior bowtie emblems, Silverado Centennial Edition trucks have accompanying door badges, a spray-in bedliner also incorporating the heritage bowtie, special floor liners, "Centennial Blue" exterior finish, and 22-in. painted wheels with chrome inserts wearing all-terrain tires. The trucks also get chrome tow hooks at the front and a chrome bowtie on the steering wheel.

In addition to features shared with the special-edition Silverados like a Centennial Blue finish, Cetennial Edition Colorados will have a body-color rear bumper and front grille surround, optional 18-in. wheels with monochromatic cap, and chrome tow hooks, molding, mirror caps and door handles. (Photo: Chevrolet)

A view of the 2018 Centennial Edition Colorado's front, which offsets the chrome-framed, vintage bowtie emblem with a body-colored grille. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Centennial Edition Silverados will feature chrome tow hooks at the front as well as a chrome bowtie on the steering wheel. (Photo: Chevrolet)

The special-edition Silverado and Colorado pickups also have accessory floor liners with the heritage bowtie emblem. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Both the Silverado and Colorado Centennial Edition trucks get a spray-in bedliner showing the heritage bowtie design. (Photo: Chevrolet)

"100 Years" badging on the doors complements the look of the Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Centennial Edition Silverados will feature a distinctively vintage bowtie emblem up front offset by chrome accents in the grille. (Photo: Chevrolet)

The Centennial Edition Silverado will be available on the LTZ Z71 crew cab. (Photo: Chevrolet)

The world has now seen a century of Chevy trucks, and two new special edition pickups are showing off that milestone.

Chevrolet is marking the 100th anniversary of its first truck offered to the public in 1918 with 2018 Centennial editions of its Silverado and Colorado pickups, which both include nostalgic design cues like a throwback bowtie emblem up front and at the rear hearkening to vintage Chevy trucks.

The Silverado Centennial Edition will be available on the LTZ Z71 crew cab and is slated to arrive at dealerships next month. The Colorado Centennial Edition will follow shortly on their heels, arriving in November, and will be offered on Z71 crew and extended cabs.

Browse through the photos for more on these new models.