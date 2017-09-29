Special edition Chevy pickups a hundred years in the making

Special edition Chevy pickups a hundred years in the makingSep 29, 2017
The world has now seen a century of Chevy trucks, and two new special edition pickups are showing off that milestone.
Chevrolet is marking the 100th anniversary of its first truck offered to the public in 1918 with 2018 Centennial editions of its Silverado and Colorado pickups, which both include nostalgic design cues like a throwback bowtie emblem up front and at the rear hearkening to vintage Chevy trucks.
The Silverado Centennial Edition will be available on the LTZ Z71 crew cab and is slated to arrive at dealerships next month. The Colorado Centennial Edition will follow shortly on their heels, arriving in November, and will be offered on Z71 crew and extended cabs.
