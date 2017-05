For this particular Metris, the engine and transmission were built in Germany, with that nation the source for 12% of its overall parts. Spain was not only the source for 72% of this van's parts, it was also the location for its final assembly; the city of Vitoria, to be precise. That being said, Mercedes Benz is right now building a new factory in North Charleston, S.C., for U.S. production of the Sprinter full-size van, the larger sibling of the Metris. Will the Metris one day be built there as well?