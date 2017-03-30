Auto and truck owners may find themselves faced with this dilemma: You bought a pickup truck for its bed, why cover it up 100% of the time? Tuff Truck Bags offers a collapsible, waterproof and dustproof cargo bag that can fit all pickup truck bed models to store/protect luggage, cargo, and equipment.
According to the company, the bag can be used for:
- Moving hay
- Hauling seed
- Transporting fertilizer
- “Nearly anything you want to keep clean and dry”
Features include:
- Made from waterproof, non-breathable PVC
- Sealed with high temp, heat fusion weld seam
- Commercial grade zipper
- Triple-fold zipper cover for weather protection
- Metal corner rings to strap to bed
- Four straps are included with each bag
- Lightweight, collapsible, easy to store
- Storage tote bag
- Works in conjunction with truck tool boxes
- 25-30 cubic ft. of cargo storage space