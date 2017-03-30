Auto and truck owners may find themselves faced with this dilemma: You bought a pickup truck for its bed, why cover it up 100% of the time? Tuff Truck Bags offers a collapsible, waterproof and dustproof cargo bag that can fit all pickup truck bed models to store/protect luggage, cargo, and equipment.

According to the company, the bag can be used for:

  • Moving hay
  • Hauling seed
  • Transporting fertilizer
  • “Nearly anything you want to keep clean and dry”

Features include:

  • Made from waterproof, non-breathable PVC
  • Sealed with high temp, heat fusion weld seam
  • Commercial grade zipper
  • Triple-fold zipper cover for weather protection
  • Metal corner rings to strap to bed
  • Four straps are included with each bag
  • Lightweight, collapsible, easy to store
  • Storage tote bag
  • Works in conjunction with truck tool boxes
  • 25-30 cubic ft. of cargo storage space