Workhorse is testing this drone/vehicle combination (the drone is seen at left in blue) in conjunction with United Parcel Service. In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued small unmanned aircraft system rules to allow for some commercial use of drones, with UPS one of 35 firms serving on the FAA’s drone advisory committee. The committee will provide the FAA recommendations on key drone integration issues that will ultimately allow for safe and secure operations of drones within the National Air Space System.