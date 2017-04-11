Two new Ram sport pickup models

Optional all-black leather seats replace Radar Red and include Black embroidery. Slate Gray accent stitching traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats are embossed with Ram’s head logos.

The new Rebel Blue Streak interior features black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Blue streak is available in all Rebel configurations and options at no extra charge and starts at $45,095 plus $1,395 destination. Ram added that its Rebel Blue Streak models will start arriving in dealerships this May.

Ram Sport models come packed with a variety of high-end goodies as standard features, such as heated high-back bucket seats with full center console; heated steering wheel; halogen projector headlamps; body-color grille, front fascia, mirrors and rear bumper; and 20-inch painted/polished aluminum wheels with outlined white letter tires. Sport 4x2 Regular Cab short box models come standard with 22-inch wheels.

In addition to its unique blue body color, the Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak can also be ordered with the Rebel Black appearance package, which includes a black-decaled performance hood, black wheels, black grille, black brush guard and black badging. Optional two-tone with Black lower paint also is available.

Interior treatments for the Sublime Sport include Lime Green accent stitching throughout the cabin, accent-color Ram’s head embroidery on the headrests and sport mesh seat inserts. A Lime Green Sport badge is prominently placed on the glove box boor, with anodized Black-painted spears and trim rings completing the interior trim.

Big 22-inch Black aluminum wheels are available for the first time but on the two-wheel-drive version only. The four-wheel-drive configuration gets 20-inch wheels.

All Ram 1500 Sport models are available in Regular, Quad and Crew Cab models in both two- and four-wheel drive, but the Ram 1500 Sublime Sport package is only available on Crew Cab models equipped with V-8 engines. The standard powertrain for Ram 1500 Sport models is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 matched to a TorqueFlite 8 transmission, delivering 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway highway. The optional 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, which powers the Sublime Sport, delivers 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway.

The new 2017 limited-edition Ram 1500 Sublime Sport package features an unusual green monochromatic exterior with body-color grille, matched to a Sport performance hood with black wheels, black Ram’s head grille badge, black tailgate badge and black body-side badges.

Ram Truck, a division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA LLLC), recently took the wraps off two new factory-built custom “sport model” versions of its Ram 1500 pickups at the New York Auto Show.

The first is the Ram 1500 Sublime Sport, priced at $45,740, with an unusual green monochromatic exterior plus black highlights and wheels. Only 3,000 of these Sublime Sport models will be built, Ram noted.

The second new custom model is the Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak, priced at $45,095, with a unique blue body color and available in all Rebel configurations and options at no extra charge.

Both models will arrives in dealerships this May and feature some serious get-up-and-go under the hood, as Mike Manley, head of the Ram brand, for FCA – Global, explains in the video below:

“The Ram 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak expand our offerings in factory-custom trucks and give dealers a more extensive color palette to excite customers who are looking for something unique,” Manley added. (All photos courtesy of Ram Trucks)