Two new Ram sport pickup models

Two new Ram sport pickup modelsApr 11, 2017
Ram Truck, a division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA LLLC), recently took the wraps off two new factory-built custom “sport model” versions of its Ram 1500 pickups at the New York Auto Show.
The first is the Ram 1500 Sublime Sport, priced at $45,740, with an unusual green monochromatic exterior plus black highlights and wheels. Only 3,000 of these Sublime Sport models will be built, Ram noted.
The second new custom model is the Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak, priced at $45,095, with a unique blue body color and available in all Rebel configurations and options at no extra charge.
Both models will arrives in dealerships this May and feature some serious get-up-and-go under the hood, as Mike Manley, head of the Ram brand, for FCA – Global, explains in the video below:
“The Ram 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak expand our offerings in factory-custom trucks and give dealers a more extensive color palette to excite customers who are looking for something unique,” Manley added. (All photos courtesy of Ram Trucks)