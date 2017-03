The Mercedes-Benz Metris comes standard 2.0- liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, cranking out 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Metris to accelerate to 60 mph in about 9 seconds. It can achieve 21 mpg in the city and 24 on the highway thanks in part to its Mercedes-Benz developed 7G-TRONIC seven-speed automatic transmission. The Metris also offers 2,500 lbs. of payload and 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity.